Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan and conspiracy theorist Craig Murray has been arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act after returning to the UK from a Pro-Palestine protest outside the Icelandic Parliament. It comes as no surprise considering his outrageous tweet supporting Hamas terrorists…

This isn’t the first time Murray’s been arrested. He was previously sentenced to eight months in prison after he was found to be in contempt of court over blogs written during the trial of the former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond. Rehabilitation clearly didn’t work for him… 
