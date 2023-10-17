Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan and conspiracy theorist Craig Murray has been arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act after returning to the UK from a Pro-Palestine protest outside the Icelandic Parliament. It comes as no surprise considering his outrageous tweet supporting Hamas terrorists…

To be entirely plain.

I have always viscerally opposed war. I have dedicated my life to conflict resolution and reconciliation.

But in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support.

If that is a crime, send me back to jail. — Craig Murray – (@CraigMurrayOrg) October 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time Murray’s been arrested. He was previously sentenced to eight months in prison after he was found to be in contempt of court over blogs written during the trial of the former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond. Rehabilitation clearly didn’t work for him…