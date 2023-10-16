Yesterday Andrew Bridgen wrote an article for the Express which argued that the Tory MP Crispin Blunt, a noted Arabist and Palestinian sympathiser, claimed in a debate in 2021 that Hamas had “legitimate targets” in Israel. The article highlighted that Blunt is a paid director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), which last week tried to stop publication of accusations that Hamas had beheaded babies on the basis it would increase racism against Palestinians. Bridgen pulled no punches in his article…

Sitting at a table in Portcullis House this afternoon, Bridgen claims Crispin Blunt came out of the Adjournment restaurant after lunch and whacked him from behind on his head and shouted “You’re a bastard” before scarpering off. Bridgen says the karate chop to the head has been reported to the police. He wants an apology.

Guido has been unable to contact Crispin Blunt for comment.