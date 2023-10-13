Hamas Turned EU Funded Water Pipes Into Rockets mdi-fullscreen

The EU spent $100 million of taxpayer’s money on 30 miles of water pipes in Gaza and Palestine, steel pipes that have been dug up by Hamas and used to make rockets. So much for Hamas caring about secure water supplies for Gazans…

Hamas boasted about repurposing the pipes as rocket casings to fire into Israel in a video that surfaced back in 2021. Despite this, the EU continued to fund another 10 miles of water pipes in 2022. 
mdi-timer October 13 2023 @ 10:22 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
