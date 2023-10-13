The EU spent $100 million of taxpayer’s money on 30 miles of water pipes in Gaza and Palestine, steel pipes that have been dug up by Hamas and used to make rockets. So much for Hamas caring about secure water supplies for Gazans…

Interesting video released by al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas' military wing) showing how it digs out water pipes meant for Gazans and uses them to make rockets that are fired indiscriminately at Israel. Absolutely evil. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/eV1DwOarVc — FJ (@Natsecjeff) May 25, 2021

Hamas boasted about repurposing the pipes as rocket casings to fire into Israel in a video that surfaced back in 2021. Despite this, the EU continued to fund another 10 miles of water pipes in 2022.