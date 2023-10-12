Starmer Dodges Question Over His Support for Corbyn’s Leadership

While Starmer may make all the right noises on Corbyn’s disastrous leadership now it’s in the rear view mirror, he still can’t answer the direct question of why he told voters to vote for Jeremy – “a personal friend” – at two general elections. Even last night, when asked by Beth Rigby, he can only offer a word salad:

“Well look, I think in 2017 and 2019, the Labour Party lost its way. And that’s why my first words as Labour leader… were to rip anti-semitism out from its roots… every Labour party member and activist always wants a Labour government but I’m not going to shy away from the fact that we lost our way in recent years… which is why I was utterly determined to change our party…”

Despite repeated questioning, he can’t give a coherent answer. Wonder why…