It’s been a while since the LibDems deployed their innovative bar charts to inflate their importance and success. Finally, with the general election looming, they’ve delivered. A co-conspirator shared this campaign pamphlet for West Dorset, where the LibDem candidate Edward Morello is claiming he’s the only man placed to unseat the Tories in the constituency. He’s used a graphic to illustrate this…

Our helpful co-conspirator – who claims he received the leaflet despite living in North Dorset, not West – has pointed out the problem: the LibDem bar is much closer to the Tory bar than it should be. Size matters…