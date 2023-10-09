Labour have been quick to dish out the attack lines over Rishi’s media appearances this morning, claiming he’s broken the sacred conference ‘ceasefire’ by daring to appear on TV while Labour do an early victory lap in Liverpool. According to Politico, a Labour “veteran” claims this is “a bit below the belt and a bit naff“, with another saying it’s “desperate stuff and shows they’re rattled by a changed Labour Party and our plans to change Britain.” In fairness, they would know a thing or two about that…

In October 2007, exactly as the Tories were gathered in Blackpool, Gordon Brown flew to Baghdad to announce the UK was withdrawing 1000 troops from Iraq later that year. He made sure to get a good photo out of the trip too. Even The Guardian pointed out the trip was “clearly timed to coincide with the third day of the Conservative party conference“. Admittedly, Brown went on to lose in 2010 anyway. Even if Labour now think it’s “a bit below the belt”, it doesn’t seem to change much…