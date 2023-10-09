Member of Labour’s National Executive Committee Mish Rahman said at a “Stand Up to Racism” fringe event in Liverpool that Suella Braverman was on a “personal driven mission to be the most racist brown person” in the country and that she is the “most far-right home secretary” ever. Rahman supports Corbyn’s membership of Labour and argued that Diane Abbott only wanted “a fair hearing” when she claimed that the party investigation into her was racist. Rahman gets to vote on the strategic direction of the party…

The Corbynite love-in also included Bell Ribeiro-Addy who said that Sunak’s “entire election campaign is going to be based on racism” and Richard Burgon, who added that the Tories are “hurtling into far-right territory”. A party transformed…