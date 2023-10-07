Netanyahu: We are at War

Reports say at least 545 Israelis have been injured so far in the Hamas attack, according to the country’s health ministry. The attack was launched with thousands of rockets fired on the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur surprise attack on the anniversary of the 1973 War, a surprise attack by Israel’s Arab neighbors which began on October 6, 1973. Iranian backed Hamas again launched an attack on the Sabbath…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this morning:

“We are at war, not an operation, not rounds, but at war.

“This morning, Hamas opened a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens.

“We’re in it since early morning. I convened heads of security, I instructed first to clear the villages from terrorists that infiltrated.

“This is taking place now.

“In addition I ordered a wide call for reservists to fight back with might and scope that the enemy did not know.

“The enemy will pay a price he did not know (until now).

“In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the home command.

“We are in a war and we will win it.”