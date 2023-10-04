Khan’s ULEZ expansion is getting off to an even worse start than expected, as one of the remaining ULEZ cameras not vandalised by angry punters malfunctioned and accidentally charged 927 drivers for…not entering the ULEZ zone. The wrath of Khan…

A TfL spokesperson has apologised for the “error” and the unwitting drivers have since been refunded. The camera in Harrow has now been deactivated and there are concerns that there may be other cameras along the ULEZ border snapping innocent victims. Guido recommends the rest of the cameras are switched off for caution’s sake…