Mark Drakeford’s new 20mph speed limit has gone down like a cup of cold sick over in Wales. In fact, it’s gone so badly that a whopping 445,130 people have signed a petition calling on Welsh Labour to “rescind and remove the disastrous […] law“. The Senedd Petitions Committee has to consider all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures. They’ve just about passed that threshold…

In fact, there’s another milestone the petition has now passed: it now has more signatories than the total number of people who voted for Labour in the 2021 Senedd election (443,047). Implementing the new limit reportedly cost around £33 million, and will whack the economy by up to £9 billion. You’d think Mark would pump the brakes. He’s still going full speed ahead…