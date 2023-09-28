Rishi Sunak repeatedly refused to answer questions on whether he will scrap the HS2 line to Manchester this morning on BBC…Manchester. How have they not taken a line on this yet?

Anna Jameson asked, “We’re straight talking people in the North, it’s a yes or a no, are you scrapping the HS2 to line between Birmingham and Manchester?” Rishi sidestepped the question, saying “I’m not speculating on future things.” Strange that he wasn’t prepped with a better line than some waffle about filling in potholes. And the “Nerth”…