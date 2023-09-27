Sir Alok Sharma to Stand Down at Next Election mdi-fullscreen

In a blow to Rishi Sunak, Sir Alok Sharma announced he will not stand for re-election in his seat of Reading West & Mid Berkshire. Writing on Twitter/X, he claimed “this was not an easy decision“. The former COP26 president’s announcement comes just a few days after he made a series of Tweets blasting Sunak’s Net Zero rollback, writing:

I’m concerned about fracturing of UK political consensus on climate action. Chopping and changing policies creates uncertainty for businesses and the public.No prizes for guessing why he’s off…

Sharma joins the list of over 40 Tory MPs to announce they will step down at the next election. The highest number seen for a governing party since the departure of 100 Labour MPs before the 2010 election.
Read the full statement below:

I have this evening informed my local Conservative Association that I have decided not to stand at the next general election and therefore do not seek to be adopted as the Conservative candidate for the revised seat of Reading West & Mid Berkshire. This has not been an easy decision for me.It has been the honour of my life to serve as the MP for a constituency in the town where I grew up and a privilege to serve in Government and represent the UK on the international stage.

My grateful thanks to all the constituents, local organisations, charities and businesses I have had the pleasure of working with, since being selected as the parliamentary candidate in 2006, as we have campaigned together on a whole range of issues to make our local area a better place to live and work.

I will continue to support my Conservative colleagues and serve my constituents diligently for the remainder of my time as an MP, as well as champion in Parliament the causes I care deeply about, especially climate action.

Pointed last line…
mdi-tag-outline Net Zero
mdi-account-multiple-outline Alok Sharma Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer September 27 2023 @ 08:36 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments