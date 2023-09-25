Tim Farron Turns Against “Thatcherite” Liberal Youth

Rare drama at the LibDem Bournemouth snoozefest this afternoon as NIMBYs and YIMBYs go to battle over Ed Davey’s plan to scrap housing targets and woo South East voters from their natural Tory allegiances. Close eyes on Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire…

Tim Farron was rolled out to give an impassioned attack on the yoof wing of his party for proposing to restore the 380,000 a year target, decrying the proposal as “pure Thatcherism“. He blasted the libertarian zealots in charge of the Young Liberals: “This is the most right-wing thing that I’ve seen at party conference since we sent Liz Truss off to go and work undercover“. Guido commends the man who has spent his “life fighting Thatcherism” for taking the torch to evil anarcho-capitalist housing goals. The only regret is that his mic was cut off before he could finish…

A pro-housing speaker noted that the LibDems took on national targets two years ago and asked: “Tim, where we Thatcherites then?” Some young members are seen wearing T-shirts with the shocking slogan “Build More Bloody Houses.” Other speakers bravely stood against the rebels on the grounds that building that many houses is “much more complicated” than it seems. Expert contributions to the housing debate we’ve all been waiting for…

UPDATE: The housing targets amendment and the motion have both been passed. Ed Davey defeated by Thatcherite youth at his own party conference…