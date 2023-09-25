While Rishi is hoping voters will be relieved to hear they won’t be whacked with an enormous heat pump bill now he’s relaxed the government’s Net Zero changes, last week’s new policies have, regrettably, done him no favours with one former party donor: Phones4u founder John Caudwell. In an interview to The Sunday Times yesterday, Caudwell fumed over the “depressing” changes, saying:

I’m beyond shocked and I’m horrified. This really moves the Conservatives back a long way. Whatever chance they had of winning the next election, this moves them backwards … it shows inconsistency. It shows [a] lack of determination. It’s depressing.”

This is of course the same John Caudwell who was briefly ‘stranded’ at his Staffordshire mansion because his helicopter couldn’t take off in high winds, and who confessed to ‘underpaying’ for his super-yacht, which he apparently felt “really sad” about. Which one spouts more hot air? The 73-metre yacht, or the man who owns it?