WATCH: Dom Joly would “100%” Harass IEA Supporters

Free market thinks tanks are often subject to Twitterati attacks over the fact they protect the privacy of their donors, and leftie comedian Dom Joly proved exactly why on LBC’s Cross Questions last night. People like Joly would “100%” enjoy harassing them…

Responding to Joly’s interrogation, Matthew Lesh, Director of Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs, explained:

“If we published a list of our supporters they would… be attacked, including… by people like yourself who disagree with us.”

'The implication of asking about where our funding comes from is that you think that I'm doing someone else's bidding.'



'That's exactly what I'm saying.'



Comedian @domjoly interrogates Institute of Economic Affairs' @matthewlesh over the funding of his think tank. pic.twitter.com/C5P4tOWWzi — LBC (@LBC) September 20, 2023

If they were public, you can guarantee the likes of Extinction Rebellion and co would show up immediately…