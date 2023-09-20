WATCH: Dom Joly would “100%” Harass IEA Supporters

Free market thinks tanks are often subject to Twitterati attacks over the fact they protect the privacy of their donors, and leftie comedian Dom Joly proved exactly why on LBC’s Cross Questions last night. People like Joly would “100%” enjoy harassing them…

Responding to Joly’s interrogation, Matthew Lesh, Director of Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs, explained:

If we published a list of our supporters they would… be attacked, including… by people like yourself who disagree with us.”

If they were public, you can guarantee the likes of Extinction Rebellion and co would show up immediately…
mdi-tag-outline LBC
mdi-account-multiple-outline Dom Joly Matthew Lesh
mdi-timer September 20 2023 @ 13:05 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments