More than 250 security guards on the parliamentary estate are to be balloted on strike action between September 25 and October 9, with the PSC union pushing for the ballot after guards were reportedly told to “work extra night shifts to cover for a lack of staff“.

“In a ballot that runs between September 25 and October 9, we are asking members if they believe that they should take strike action to force the employer to listen. A strike would be a powerful reminder of the importance of our members to the everyday running of the Palace of Westminster estate. Any strike action would result in restricted access to the Houses of Parliament, resulting in long queues for MPs, staff and visitors.”

