Steve Bray’s campaigning company, SODEM Action Limited, is due to be struck-off from Companies House after the public nuisance has so far failed to file his statutory confirmation statement. Steve’s filing was due on July 3rd and over two months later, they’re still unforthcoming. The first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off will be issued in four days…



It’s not Steve’s first run in with Companies House, so he doesn’t really have an excuse for sloppy bookkeeping. A previous iteration of SODEM was struck off after… failing to publish its confirmation statement. It’s almost as if he doesn’t want anyone seeing his company’s filing…

Guido approached Steve’s sparring partner, Lee Anderson, for comment:

“Steve is an absolute loser – he’s a pariah and serial coward. Now he’s run out of cash he needs to pack it in, stop hanging around street corners and get a proper job and contribute towards society.”

You can always rely on Lee to provide a sympathetic voice.