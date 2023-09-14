Long-time BBC reporter and former face of the Beeb’s Reality Check Chris Morris was announced as Will Moy’s successor over at Full Fact today. He argues in his appointment interview that fact checkers need “to be a bit more rock and roll“…

In that spirit, let Guido check the facts. Morris is politically outspoken. He claims Brexit “wasn’t based on numbers, or data, or hard facts“, and was rebuked by Peter Lilley on the Today Programme in 2018 for refusing to scrutinise Remainers. Morris is also on the record claiming British politics has been orchestrated by a “group of libertarian ultras.” Certainly choice language…

Unsurprisingly Morris identifies Boris and Trump as “both populists driven by a powerful political instinct: that the story is more important than the detail”, while calling Truss a “manifestation of a dogma of delusion”. Who will fact check the fact checkers themselves?

Morris expects the job to be “similar to working in the BBC. You need to know how to balance making a splash and remaining impartial. And actually it can be quite a difficult tightrope”. You’re telling us…