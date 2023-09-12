GB News bankroller and investor, Sir Paul Marshall, is interested in making a bid for the Telegraph Media Group. According to Sky News‘ Mark Kleinman, Marshall has hired investment bankers to advise on the move, although sources “close” to Marshall – who also funds UnHerd – tell Kleinman he “hasn’t yet made up his mind” on the move. Hiring investment bankers suggests he’s got more than just a passing interest…

The Spectator is also in play, although Guido hears Rupert Murdoch has his eyes on that prize. If Marshall wants both, he’ll have to pay up. Even then, the Barclay family are still putting up a fight; The Times reported last month that Nadhim Zahawi is acting as a middle man to help the Barclays retain the titles, with Zahawi himself appointed chairman of the group if he successfully brokers a deal with the UAE. Either way, someone’s going to have to open their wallet…