Despite government claims that the Online Safety Bill will not include a ‘backdoor’ for breaking encryption, contrary to reports, there have been no amendments to the Bill that would stop the Home Office snooping on private messages. Here’s where we stand as the bill looks to return to parliament:

Speaking on the latest evidence, David Davis told Guido:

“The Government has acted with the best of intentions but this Bill is going to have a litany of unintended consequences. Conceding that interception at source of private communications – and effective undermining of encryption – won’t happen until ‘technically feasible’ is an improvement on rushing blindly into a disastrous policy, but it is still just kicking the problem down the road. We need to be clear on a variety of issues thrown up by this latest stance. Will, for example, Parliament be consulted at the point that a technically feasible option is judged to be available? If not, who will assess whether the option is safe enough?

“Too many ministers and numerous changes of direction has resulted in a piece of legislation that will have significant unintended consequences for this country.

“We have a duty to uphold our rights to privacy and freedom of expression. Proper consideration must be given to how both the Online Safety Bill and the Investigatory Powers Act operate together, and what the real effect of these two complex pieces of legislation are on the rights of the British people.”