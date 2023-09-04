13:13 Ellie Reeves has been appointed to the shadow cabinet as Deputy National Campaign Coordinator.

12:44 Lucy Powell appointed Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

12:29 Hilary Benn joins the shadow cabinet with the Northern Ireland brief.

12:24 Nick Thomas-Symonds moves from International Trade to Shadow Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office.

12:20 Darren Jones, former chair of business select committee, becomes Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

12:16 Peter Kyle has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

12:10 Thangam Debbonaire appointed Shadow Culture Secretary.

12:05 Jonathan Ashworth demoted to Shadow Paymaster General in the Cabinet Office, attending shadow cabinet.

11:59 Liz Kendall appointed Shadow DWP Secretary.

11:48 Pat McFadden appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator.

11:46 Rosena Allin-Khan leaves role as Shadow Mental Health Minister.

11:38 Steve Reed has been made Shadow DEFRA Secretary.

11:35 Shabana Mahmood appointed Shadow Justice Secretary.

11:23 Lisa Nandy appointed shadow cabinet Minister for International Development. A big demotion…

10:49 Angela Rayner given Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Brief, made Shadow Deputy Prime Minister.

10:20 Jim McMahon has to announced his intention to “step down” from the shadow cabinet. The reshuffle is underway.

