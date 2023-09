The Independent Expert Panel has rejected Christ Pincher’s appeal over his eight-week Commons suspension, paving the way for a recall petition in his Tamworth constituency. And almost certainly another by-election…

The Panel didn’t hold back:

“We consider that the a ppellant’s a rguments are misconceived or erroneous. The sanction is far from being arbitrary or disproportio nate. The Committee’s recommended sanction is upheld.”

Read the full report below: