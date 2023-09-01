It’s been a year to forget for the SNP, which might explain why Scot Nat MP Lisa Cameron failed to mention her party affiliation anywhere on her campaign literature. Across the leaflet, there’s not a mention of the SNP, Humza Yousaf or independence anywhere. Instead, the political literature is adorned with a photo of the MP alongside Lindsay Hoyle – he won’t like that. Although the Twitterati is quick to point out when a Tory forgets to put their party in their bio, Guido doubts Carol Vorderman and co will be kicking up a fuss this time…

For any co-conspirators still unconvinced that Lisa might be embarrassed by her party, try spotting the difference between her recent campaigning material and one from a past election:

No prizes for guessing which came before the SNP’s monumental collapse…