Apparently the Liberal Democrats have chosen Rob Blackie as their candidate for London Mayor. The hotly-contested race saw the 50-year old digital marketer defeat someone called Chris French, who is also standing for the London Assembly. Blackie was shortlisted for the candidacy previously, only to lose out. This time he’s just about managed it.

Blackie told the BBC after his barnstorming win:

“The Liberal Democrats have a bold alternative plan; I have worked on climate change my entire life and I believe it’s important we take action. Sadiq Khan has been asleep on the job and the Conservatives have been discredited due to their failure to address the cost-of-living crisis.”

The LibDems got 4.4% of the first round vote in 2021. Even the Greens beat them. Next year’s election will be first past the post – good luck, Rob…