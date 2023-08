The vast majority of British voters think the behaviour of the environmental extremists who scaled Rishi’s Richmond mansion was “unacceptable”. Is the roof finally caving in on the eco mob?

According to Omnisis, 60% of voters condemned the protest, with this number climbing to 69% if “don’t know” responses are removed. Just 27% of voters thought the protest was justified. No wonder CCHQ is so keen on linking Labour to the eco-clowns…