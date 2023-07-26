Keir Starmer has finally answered the impossible question: this morning he told Radio 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell a woman is “an adult female“. Having spent two years or so claiming “99.9%” of women don’t have a penis, he has now brushed up on his biology and come up with a definition. He also insisted Labour now don’t support trans self-identification – something he previously insisted he was committed to – and said he “disagreed” with Scottish Labour on their continued support of the policy. The highlight of the interview came when Nicky Campbell told Sir Keir he’d always “struggled” with the “penis question”. Not anymore…