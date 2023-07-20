Conservative Deputy Chairman, Lee Anderson, has some fighting words for the EU, after the international bloc implicitly endorsed Argentina’s preferred name for the Falkland Islands. Buenos Aires was able to laud a “diplomatic triumph” after the EU supported an Argentinian declaration referring to “Islas Malvinas” at a summit on Tuesday. British diplomats requested clarification from Council President, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister’s spokesman today confirmed that the EU “clarified that their position on the Falklands has not changed”. Now then, even this couldn’t constrain the Red Wall Rottweiler’s anger.

Speaking to Guido, Lee Anderson hit out at the EU’s “desperate act of petty hostility”:

“This is nothing but a desperate act of petty hostility from the EU. British troops have put their lives on the line to protect not just the Falklands’ freedom, but the freedom of multiple countries around the world. The EU should put a sock in it.”

Guido doubts Brussels will make the same mistake twice.