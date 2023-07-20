Eco-Loon entrepreneur extraordinaire and Labour mega donor, Dale Vince, is set to launch his own domestic airline. In a press release, ecotricity say their new airline, Ecojet, will be an “aviation revolution”, paving the way for “the world’s first electric airline powered by renewable energy.” The trouble is, the technology hasn’t quite caught up to Dale’s ambitions…

Vince’s jets will, eventually, be powered by hydrogen-electric powertrains. However, hydrogen-electric powertrains aren’t yet approved by the Civil Aviation Authority. Until then, his domestic airline will run on… jet fuel.

Yes, you read that right. A major bankroller of Just Stop Oil, the group blocking Britain’s road to demand an end to oil, will burn tonnes of oil. Just to boost his own bank balance. If all goes to plan for Ecojet, retrofits will begin in 2025 – after they’ve been running domestic flights, which are more carbon-intensive than any other form of travel, for over a year. The sky’s the limit for Dale’s hypocrisy.