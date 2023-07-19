Bob Stewart appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court today to plead not guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence. The allegation is that Bob told activist Sayed Ahmed to “go back to Bahrain” in a confrontation on December 14th. Bob is also alleged to have said “get stuffed” and told Syed he is “taking money off my country”. Bob also pled not guilty to an alternative count of “using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress” – relating to the same charge, without the racial element. A one-day trial has been fixed for November 3 rd.