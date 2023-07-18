Ben Wallace: Reshuffle Will Either Be This Week or September

Ben Wallace has spoken out on his resignation and rumours around an impending reshuffle. Speaking at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain Conference, Wallace said Rishi was “surprised” by his resignation though “understood the reasons”. Ben then commented on rumours of an impending reshuffle, as reported by The Sun:

“Depends who you talk to at the top of government. I spoke to one very senior member of the civil service who said it’s definitely happening this week. I spoke to a very senior member of the government, a minister, who said it’s not gonna happen this week. But it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen either this week or the first week of September…”

Tom Tugendhat will be counting the days…