WATCH: Boris Pretends to Snore During Interview Over Pincher Scandal

This morning, Parliament’s standards watchdog will publish a report into the groping allegations into Chris Pincher, almost a year to the day since his Carlton Club exploits kicked off a full-blown government crisis. One person who probably won’t be thumbing through the report with urgency is, it turns out, Boris Johnson…

Appearing on the One Decision podcast with Julia Macfarlane, a bored-looking Boris pretended to fall asleep as he was quizzed about the Pincher and Paterson scandals that brought him down. Asked if he would have done anything differently, he snored.

After his brief mid-podcast nap, he added:

“Politics is pretty tough in this country, and that’s good. But here’s the plus side… if I look at what we achieved it was very considerable.”

Maybe he meant to answer with “get more sleep”…