Once again the BBC has written a story favouring stricter regulations on broadcast rivals. Ofcom was urged by so-called “media expert” Chris Banatvala to toughen rules on politicians presenting on TV, according to the BBC. Banatvala pressed Ofcom to take “a view about whether what is emerging is acceptable in terms of due impartiality” following investigations into GB News presenter Rees-Mogg. The BBC were quick to cite Banatvala’s stellar CV, stating him as the “expert who drew up the UK’s broadcasting rules”.

They carefully neglected to mention the fact that he is currently a director of Sky News and paid to the Online Independent Complaints Reviewer for Channel 4…

It comes as a surprise that someone of such high moral standing forgot to mention his affiliations with two of his target’s competitors. Perhaps the BBC mistakenly saw an outdated resume…