Yet more trouble in paradise for the SNP, as senior SNP MP Angus MacNeil was observed berating his party’s Chief Whip, Brendan O’Hara in the division lobbies last night. MacNeil was witnessed booming at his somewhat diminutive colleague “You’re a small wee man!” several times before throwing a clutch of letters at him, which then scattered across the floor. MacNeil then charged off, not before lobbing a final “Small man!” in his colleague’s direction.

Guido hears the source of Angus’s anger was the Chief Whip’s decision to send a series of terse letters, instead of having a polite word, complaining about missed votes. Angus provided further context to his behaviour on Twitter this morning, with a statement of “general advice”:

“Always stand up to bullies, – esp any abusing their positions – particularly those who scurry around shouting to anyone listening, “I’ll get him, I’ll get him, I WILL get him! – mark my words” These are people, who from school, we should get taught to face down”.

You’ll take the high road…