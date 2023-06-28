Despite her (still unforthcoming) resignation from parliament Nadine Dorries is doing alright for herself. In the latest update to the Register of Members’ Interests update, she recorded a £20,500 book advance – perhaps related to her reported “political whodunnit” of Boris’s “assassination”. Alok Sharma is another Boris backer bringing in the big bucks, with a £20,000 after dinner speech to JP Morgan, as Theresa May has also raked in a £20,500 advance for her forthcoming book. Not too shabby…

As usual, Westminster is not lacking for MPs enjoying all expenses-paid hospitality. Liz Truss enjoyed trips to Taiwan and Switzerland, earning her a combined £112,000, as Rishi clocked in yet another £9,300 in helicopter travel. A cabal of lefty parliamentarians indulged in lavish trips: Chi Onwurah and her partner made a romantic getaway to California, worth £10,000; Yasmin Qureshi joined three other Labour MPs in gay-hating Pakistan, Jeremy Corbyn jetted off to Norway and Angus MacNeil took a £7,000 trip to Qatar. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer made the most of a hotel stay worth £937. For one night.