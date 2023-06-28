Daniel Korski has pulled out of the Tory candidacy race for London Mayor:

“I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest.

I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally ten years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to. No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of ‘The London Dream’ makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

I am proud of having run a positive campaign that championed new ideas, technology and talent, and the years I have campaigned for the Conservative Party and to make the lives of Londoners better.

I believe strongly that Londoners deserve an uplifting and positive vision for their city. I tried hard to offer that.

The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party.

I wish the excellent remaining contestants well and I know the Conservative Party’s eventual candidate will beat Sadiq Khan and offer the kind of rejuvenation London so desperately needs. I will do my utmost to support the Conservative Party and the eventual Conservative candidate.

Thank you to my family, friends and all my supporters.”