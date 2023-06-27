Bitter Audience Boo Farage As He Wins News Presenter of the Year Award

Nigel Farage has just won News Presenter of the Year at the TRIC Awards, and the metropolitan liberal audience has reacted entirely predictably: they booed and jeered throughout his acceptance speech. Having beaten the likes of Susanna Reid, Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan (commiserations Piers), Farage dismissed the “off, off, off” chants exactly as you’d expect:

“I am really rather proud to have this because I’m a new boy – I have only been doing this for a couple of years. So a huge thank to all those good, ordinary folk who live outside the M25 for voting for me… Please keep the abuse coming, because it says a lot more about you than about me.”

This might be the perfect demonstration of the gulf between the Twitterati types and everyone else. Farage won the public vote, yet the people quaffing champagne in the room as he collected the award couldn’t bear it. He was even asked to leave the drinks reception just before the ceremony. Congratulations Nigel…

Hat-tip: Joe Kasper