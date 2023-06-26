Lee Anderson will be full of beans after his barnstorming debut on GB News last week. The Red Wall Rottweiler’s first show aired on Friday night, and attracted an average viewership of 59,300, peaking at 83,700. For those who may have had other plans on their Friday night, at one point Anderson spoon-fed Brendan Clarke Smith three varieties of baked beans in a blind taste test. Ending the week on a Heinz…

This is quite different for how the week started for Piers Morgan over on TalkTV. Last Monday, Piers Morgan Unwatched dropped to 12,000 viewers. Not great for Murdoch’s bean counters. No wonder they’re considering rolling out The Sun TV. Maybe they should have done that from the get-go. Heinzsight is 2020…