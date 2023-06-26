On Friday arch-remoaner Gina Miller decided that it would be a good idea to incorrectly profile a set of polls about the regrets that voters had about Brexit. Deciding to call out the majority of news outlets about their statistical analysis may not be the brightest idea…

Why have news outlets been saying all day that 70% of leavers would vote leave again.



It was based on Question Time Leave audience in Clacton, not proper polling. BBC audience was asked whether Brexit was the right thing to do:

70% still agreed

20% would vote differently

10%… — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) June 23, 2023

In her tweet she claimed that the polling which was widely quoted in the media last week was based off of the Question Time audience in Clacton. In reality the widely quoted polling was actually derived from polling conducted by UK In A Changing Europe and was in fact proper polling. Somebody’s upset they weren’t invited on to the Brexit Special panel…

Instead, she claimed that the “professional polling”, as commissioned by her own very serious and professional “True and Fair” party was a more accurate display of the state of “Bregret” that voters are facing. An ironic name for her political party, as her tweet was neither fair nor true…