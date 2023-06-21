CPS Drop Case Against Tarry Ally Syed Siddiqi mdi-fullscreen

The case against Sam Tarry’s former Constituency Labour Party Secretary and long time ally Syed Siddiqi has been dropped. He was accused of harassing multiple Labour councillors in Ilford.


Tarry and friends allege that it was all part of a political character assassination by Starmerites from Wes Streeting’s office. Surely not…
