The Tory mayoral candidacy race is steaming ahead, with all three candidates boasting of their latest big endorsements ahead of the final selection. While Daniel Korski has picked up the backing of Michael Gove, Simon Clarke and Michelle Donelan to name a few, he was particularly happy to win the supposed backing of Penny Mordaunt on Wednesday. “If London can dream it, Dan Korski can deliver it”, apparently…

He tweeted her ‘endorsement’ graphic three times and it even got a mention in the Politico email. This morning, however, any mention of Penny’s glowing endorsement has mysteriously vanished. The tweets have been deleted. The Penny’s dropped…

It turns out Penny Mordaunt hasn’t actually endorsed Korski at all, and supposedly didn’t want her name plastered all over his campaign, at least for now. Guido hears she was quietly furious. Still, at least he’s still got another 28 public endorsements, although Susan Hall is now on 57…