The final instalment of Guto Harri’s Unprecedented podcast details the media “field day” which bought Boris down. He adds, what we all knew, that the Lobby’s “kremlinology” was “ludicrous”. Guto also provides an explanation as to why Boris was initially hesitant to remove the whip from Chris Pincher, he claims Boris said:

“If we took away the whip from everyone here who has pinched someone’s bottom, we will lose our majority.”

Guto followed by caveatting “that’s probably not quite right”. The words “probably” and “quite” are doing a lot of the heavy lifting there…