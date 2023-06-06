Samuel Kasumu Inspirational Pitch to Become the Next Mayor of London

Samuel Kasumu, the prospective Tory candidate for Mayor of London has launched his first campaign video.

In the inspirational message Samuel introduces himself to London as the fresh transformative Conservative candidate the city needs. Samuel outlines his new vision for London which can reach all parts of the capital.

Samuel was born in Paddington and bred in Barnet. He is a businessman and an award-winning social entrepreneur. He supported over 6,000 entrepreneurs through the late Lord Young’s Start-Up Loans Scheme and served as a Special Advisor to then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. His work in Government included leading on the cross-government vaccine deployment confidence programme.

Samuel’s campaign has been endorsed by Grant Shapps; Priti Patel; Steve Baker; Nadhim Zahawi; Nadine Dorries; Daniel Kawczynski and Richard Taylor, the anti-knife crime campaigner and father of Damilola Taylor who was murdered in South London in November 2000. Will we see more big names come out for Kasumu…

Content produced by Samuel Kasumu’s Movement for Change