Matt Hancock has just finished giving a personal statement to the Commons, apologising for “inadvertently” committing a “minor breach” of the Members’ Code of Conduct. In a short contribution, he said:

“The Committee on Standards found that I did not seek to break the rules, had no prospect of personal gain and acted without malice. However they recommended┬áthat I apologised to the House and the Commissioner for this minor breach… I am happy to do so.”

Case closed.