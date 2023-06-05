Andrew Bridgen is making the most of his newfound party affiliation by splashing Jeremy Hosking’s hard-earned cash on shiny new leaflets. In addition to making North West Leicestershire a better place to live, Bridgen boasts about bringing “light to MRNA vaccine harms” and leading parliamentary opposition to “the WHO pandemic treaty”. Guido isn’t so convinced that these achievements are sure-fire vote-winners…

Of course, Bridgen is campaigning for his current seat of North West Leicestershire – as his literature makes clear. This hasn’t stopped hundreds of the leaflets being sent out to the neighbouring seat of South Derbyshire… you just can’t spread the good word far enough…