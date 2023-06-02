Back in 2020 Guido bet Anand Menon that by the time of the next election, UK GDP would be higher than France’s GDP – at the time they were neck and neck in GDP terms. The latest data suggests that unless France achieves double digit economic growth next year he’s buying dinner at a Michelin starred French restaurant…

“Poor Brexit Britain” both beats Eurozone member France on GDP per capita and has extended its lead in GDP terms from a $65 billion bigger economy to $287 billion bigger economy. Not something remainers and economists predicted…

*2022 UK $3,070,600,000,000 versus France 2,782,777,000,000