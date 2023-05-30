After a few months of stability, the latest Conservative Home cabinet ranking poll finally has some big changes: a record six Ministers now have negative ratings, with most others taking serious hits over the last month. The notable exception is the sword wielder Penny Mordaunt, whose poise and strength at the Coronation impressed the Tory membership so much she’s gained 12.9 points since last month, going from fourth on 49.5 up to second on 62.4. She’s soared…

Kemi Badenoch has paid a price for scrapping the Retained EU Law Bill’s Brexit bonfire – she’s dropped nearly 15 points and fallen from second to fourth. Rishi Sunak, in lieu of halving inflation, has more than halved his popularity by dipping from 47.4 to 21.6. Now he’s roughly middle of the pack.

Michael Gove, Grant Shapps, Andrew Mitchell, Jeremy Hunt, Robert Jenrick and Therese Coffey are now all in the red on negative ratings. Only Coffey was down there last month. All in all, a bad month for the government as far as the membership are concerned. The local elections have taken their toll…