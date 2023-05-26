CCHQ have pushed back the selection deadline for the party’s London mayoral candidate. The final shortlist of 2-3 candidates was expected to be decided by 4th June, although Guido understands that’s now been pushed back to the 11th. Voting is still expected to take place in July, with the final candidate announced on the 19th July.

Guido hears part of the reason for the delay is that both Natalie Campbell and Natasha Asghar still need to pass some due diligence checks. Guido’s mole claims CCHQ are doing all they can to make sure they both can stand as “it’s not a great look to cut two of the three women from the selection list“…