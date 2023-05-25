WATCH: Anti-ULEZ Protesters Crash Sadiq Khan’s Book Launch

Sadiq Khan held his discounted book launch last night at the Royal Festival Hall, and it didn’t exactly go to plan. At multiple points throughout the evening, a gang of anti-ULEZ protesters heckled and interrupted the Mayor as he spoke to James O’Brien on stage. Khan’s own brother reportedly almost got into a fight with one of them…

At one stage a heckler claimed it was a “lie” that nine-year old Ella Kissi-Debrah’s death was a result of air pollution, though he was soon removed by staff. Another man was escorted out around an hour into the event, with the rest of the group soon following him. Everyone take a breather…

Hat-tip: Ross Lydall