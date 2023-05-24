Independent MP Rob Roberts has declared other Welsh politicians are “second rate” and the Senedd has “failed in every conceivable way to deliver for the Welsh people“. Posting on Facebook yesterday, Roberts slammed Welsh opposition groups for doing “absolutely nothing” to stop Labour. The same Rob Roberts who was previously suspended from the Commons for sexual misconduct…
“It’s completely correct that Labour have presided over a systematic destruction of the health board in north Wales.
But it’s also correct that the opposition groups in the Senedd have done absolutely nothing about it. The whole place is full of second-rate politicians doing a second-rate job, sitting for two days a week and stealing a living from the public purse.A fair chunk of them are elected having never actually won a vote, and they want to increase the gravy train even more. The whole institution is an absolute joke and the worst thing that’s ever happened to Wales, established on a 50.3% “yes” vote from a 50.2% turnout.
So because 25% of Wales (thanks Gwynedd) wanted this absolute shambles of a project 25 years ago, we’re stuck with it. Not good enough. Failed in every conceivable way to deliver for the Welsh people. It makes me so angry.”