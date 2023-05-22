Disgraced Ex-SNP Margaret Ferrier has lost the appeal against her 30-day Commons Suspension. In a report today, published by Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel, Ferrier’s sanction was upheld, and her appeal dismissed “at the first stage”. The Panel’s Chair, Sir Stephen Irwin, also criticised the MP for failing to provide a timeline of events to both the Standards Commissioner and the Panel on appeal. Stephen Irwin wrote:

“The sub-panel dismissed Ms Ferrier’s appeal at the first stage of appeal… none of the grounds had substance and the sanction imposed was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate… The Committee’s recommended sanction is upheld.”

If the Commons approves the sanction, Ferrier will face a recall petition which, if successful, would result in a by-election. Yet another headache for the SNP…

Co-conspirators can read the Independent Expert Panel’s report in full below: